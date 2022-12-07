The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, December 7, predicted that the PDP will sweep all seats in the state come 2023

Oju LGA, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue is optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win all positions in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Ortom made this positive prediction on Wednesday, December 7, during the flag-off of the PDP's senatorial campaigns in Benue South which was held at Pavilion Square in Oju local government area, The Sun reports.

The governor, who claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians, noted that the PDP in Benue is a serious business.

In his address to PDP supporters at the rally, Ortom said:

“Let me tell you that PDP is a serious business in Benue State. By the grace of God, we are going to win all our elections.

"We are one indivisible body that is committed to the winning of our party, the PDP because APC has failed this nation.”

Governor Ortom rolls out new plan for politicians to solve Nigeria's problems

The governor of Benue state had earlier called on all political leaders to ensure they work together with a view of salvaging Nigeria from the current challenges facing it.

Speaking shortly after he received the highest honours in the state, the 'Grand Service Star of Rivers State GSSRS, in Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 3, Ortom charged Nigerians to rise above parochial considerations and work together for the progress of the country.

A statement by Ortom's chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, which was seen by Legit.ng said that at this particular time in the history of Nigeria when the country is being challenged economically, socially, politically and security-wise, all that was required was for the people to demonstrate patriotism to salvage the country.

Also commending Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor and the people for showing Nigeria the way with the award, Ortom said the efforts brought people across the six geopolitical zones of the country to be honoured.

