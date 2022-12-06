Nigerians have been charged to make moves focused on reclaiming the nation from old politicians who have drowned the system

This call was made to the young citizens across the country by the national coordinator of the Young Empowered Labour Leaders 4 ObiDatti Unite and Transform Nigeria (YELL Out)

Moses Ogi-Paul said his team with the YELL OUT initiative is aimed at mobilising youths to participate in the first national youth call to action which is voting the right leaders

A group of young Nigerians have expressed their commitment to reclaiming Nigeria for its citizens during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the launch of Young Empowered Labour Leaders 4 ObiDatti Unite and Transform Nigeria (YELL Out) Nigeria, a platform focused on grassroots mobilization through issues-specific programmes for public engagement, enlightenment and collaboration, the unveiler, Pat Utomi commended the convener of the initiative, Moses Ogidi-Paul.

The youths have been charged to rise up and reclaim their country, Nigeria. Photo: Charly Boy

The initiative is an offshoot of the Big Tent Coalition, a coalition of support groups with an independent campaign council for the Obi-Datti ticket.

Utomi said that Nigerian youths have knocked up a rhythm that flows with the kind of cadence that the people desire.

He said that what is currently being experienced in the polity is;

"The soul of a country crying out through its talented young men and women.”

The renowned economist also noted that youths have made exceptional contributions to the ObiDatti movement as they are determined to right the wrongs of yesteryears highlighting the need for, “a handshake across generations”.

Also speaking, Charles Oputa, an entertainer and activist popularly known as Charly Boy called young Nigerians to use their PVCs and fight for their country.

He said:

"The future of Nigeria is in the hands of its exceptional young people.”

He explained his journey to defiance as a metaphor for the massive support of Nigeria’s youth for the Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti tickets which can lead to the realisation of the people's dream in 2023.

First national youth call to action

In his address, the national Ogidi-Paul said YELL OUT Nigeria, is the first national youth call to action for voter-citizens to rise up and reclaim the country,

He explained that that can be done with the leadership of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He said that the ObiDatti ticket provides a veritable alternative for ordinary Nigerians to express their choices and partake in the building of their country.

