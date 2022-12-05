Northern kids are intelligent despite a large number of out-of-school children says, the 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party

Peter Obi affirmed that for the children in the north to learn Quran, clearly means that they are intelligent

The former Anambra state governor assured that if elected as president in 2023, his administration will ensure enormous investment in education to improve Nigeria's Human Development Index

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has said that the Quranic proficiency of Nigerian children in the north is evidence of intelligence.

Obi while responding to questions on an Arise Television presidential candidates' town hall said that the high number of out-of-school children, especially in the northern part of the country needs to be addressed.

Peter Obi has said that the Quranic proficiency showcased by northern kids shows they are intelligent. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state said that education is among the three measurements of the Human Development Index and cannot be treated with levity.

His words:

"And when you talk about education, you talk about basic education. And when we say that our education is in crisis today, it is that basic education.

Even when you talk about school children in the north, the 20 million out-of-school children which 60 per cent is women, which we need to deal with urgently in order to bring that sector back."

Should he be elected president in 2023, Obi said he will ensure increased investment in education, and also make provision for resources which will be utilised effectively through partnerships with states and local government areas.

He also noted that he would ensure that his administration meets the northern kids at their level to empower them with skills for proper self-development.

He said:

"Because when you talk about out-of-school children in the north; these are children who have learnt Quran.

“If they can learn Quran, it means they are intelligent. I will meet them where they are learning Quran and teach them skills."

