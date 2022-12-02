The offence Aminu Adamu was charged with over his tweet against First Lady Aisha Buhari has been revealed

A charge sheet shared on Twitter by Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, indicates Adamu was accused of committing an offence punishable under Section 391 of the Penal Code

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, has described as "laughable" the charge filed by the police against Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state, who allegedly defamed First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter.

Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state, has been arraigned for allegedly defaming First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Recall that Adamu posted a Twitter with a picture of the wife of the president with a caption in Hausa saying:

“Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Effiong shared a photo of the charge sheet, with the caption:

"This is the charge filed by the Nigeria Police against Aminu at the FCT High Court. Laughable."

The charge sheet dated Monday, November 21, reads:

"That you Aminu Adamu male of Anguwar Sarakuna, Bauchi, Bauchi State sometime between May-June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did intentionally opened a Twitter Handle with the name @aminullahie aka Catalyst and screenshot the photograph of Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa Language Su Mama anchi kudi talakawa ankoshi' roughly translated to English language to mean 'Mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction' and posted same on your above twitter handle for the members of the public to read knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the Penal Code."

The case was filed at the High Court of FCT Abuja.

Aminu Adamu: First Lady Aisha Buhari to testify

Meanwhile, Mrs Buhari is reportedly billed to testify against Adamu.

Recall that Adamu was arraigned on Tuesday, November 29, where he pleaded not guilty. Following the student's not-guilty plea, the court remanded him at Suleja prison in Niger state.

Five witnesses have been assembled by the prosecution to establish the case against Adamu.

