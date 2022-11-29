After nine years of hiding, the law finally caught up with drug kingpins ion the southeastern part of Nigeria

This is as the NDLEA on Tuesday disclosed it has arrested An Abia drug kingpin identified as Onyeaghalachi Stephen Nwagwugwu while the brother

Meanwhile, The suspect's elder brother, Eze Kaleb Stephen, who is also wanted, narrowly escaped during the overnight operation carried out simultaneously in the suspects’ two locations

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one of two brothers, who served as major sources of illicit drug supplies in South-East and South-South parts of the country, Onyeaghalachi Stephen Nwagwugwu.

The NDLEA said this is coming after nine years of being on his trail, NDLEA confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook page, sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 29.

Arrested suspects by the NDLEA Eberechi Kinsgley Monday and Onyeagalachi Stephen Nwogwugwu.

Source: Facebook

NDLEA shed more light on how they were arrested

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, through a statement on Facebook, said the suspect’s older brother, Eze Kaleb Stephen, who is also wanted, narrowly escaped during the overnight operation carried out simultaneously in their two locations: Umuahia and Ntigha Okpuola community in Isiala Ngwa North LGA of Abia State.

“The younger brother, Onyeaghalachi Stephen, who lives in Umuahia, was successfully arrested.

“The elder brother, Eze Stephen, narrowly escaped when his Ntigha Okpuola community home was stormed by operatives backed by men of the Nigerian Army.

“In the course of the operation, one of their militiamen, Eberechi Kingsley, was also arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

