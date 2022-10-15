The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Friday, October 14, said he has never smoked canabis, not even once.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sowore made this revelation during a Twitter Space hosted by The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The conversation themed ‘Canabis: health or wealth’, was on whether canabis should be legalised or not.

Sowore said even if canabis is legalised, he would not consume it because he is already “high” on justice.

“I do not consume canabis. Never smoked canabis in my life. Even if you legalise it, I’d probably not take it because I think I’m high on justice already. I don’t need to add any more substance to it,” Sowore said.

Commenting during the space, the publisher of Sahara Reporters added that he has maintained his stance because “I know all those countries that have legalised/decriminalised growing of canabis will come and impose their products upon Nigeria whereas Nigeria has some of the best products already”.

He argued that beyond consumption, canabis can also be used for the production of medicines, textiles and concrete.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng