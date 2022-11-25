Nigerians especially job seekers have been warned against patronising illegal employers, scammers to be precise

The Federal Road Safety Corps, issued this warning while urging Nigerians not to fall into the hands of desperate fellows popularly referred to as 419 advertising dubious employment offers

CPEO, Bisi Kazeem affirmed that the Corps is presently not recruiting nor is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect

This is contained in a statement issued by the corps public education officer, CPEO, Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reported.

FRSC acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu sends an important message to potential job seekers. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

FRSC warns job seekers

Kazeem said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The attention of the FRSC has been drawn to publications misinforming the public about ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that FRSC is present, not recruiting nor is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,’’ he said.

Kazeem reported the acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, admonishing applicants and the general public to disregard the fake and misleading publications, Vanguard added.

Biu said that the Corps operated an open system while recruiting new personnel into the service.

“The public should note that recruitment processes in the Corps have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications.

"The Corps would not be liable should anyone fall victim,’’ he warned.

