Congratulations continue to flood in for the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, on his new appointment

The powerful Yoruba monarch was recently elevated to the Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Osun state

Highly revered publisher and social analyst Dr Abubakar Mohammed Sani joined the long list of prominent Nigerians to laud the elevation of the powerful monarch

FCT, Abuja - Dr Abubakar Mohammed Sani, the publisher of the OurNigeria News Magazine and Managing Director of Ellakkawi Bros Ltd, has congratulated Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, on his recent elevation as the Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Osun state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 27, Dr Sani described the Olowu as a bridge builder who has proven to be an agent of change to his people.

HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, the Olowu of Owu Kuta was recently elevated to the Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Osun state. Photo: HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama Oyelude

Source: Facebook

Dr Sani said:

"I want to put it in record that the Osun State Government got it right by bestowing this leadership position to a monarch who is a bridge builder, peace Ambassador, true Nigerian, and agent of positive change."

Olowu's new status will spur transformation - Dr Sani

He further eulogised the powerful monarch, noting that his emergence as the vice chairman of the council of chiefs in Osun state was the perfect decision.

Dr Sani stated that his new status would be an added advantage to the people of Osun as he would add value and bring forth transformation to the people.

As contained in the statement, the highly revered publisher and social analyst renewed his vows to continue to be loyalist of the powerful Yoruba monarch.

He said:

"I hereby use this medium to formally congratulate the revered monarch and to assure His Majesty of my never-ending loyalty and support."

Joy as Olowu elevated as vice chairman Osun council of Obas

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tegbosun III, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, the Olowu of Kuta, gained top status in the council of chiefs.

A statement issued by his media officer confirmed that the powerful monarch was elevated to the status of the vice chairman of the Osun state council of traditional rulers.

The monarch, on his social media handles, stated that the state government conveyed the news on Friday, November 25.

Source: Legit.ng