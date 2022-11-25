The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun 111, has been elevated as the vice chairman of the Osun state council of traditional rulers.

Legit.ng reports that Olowu in a statement issued by his media office in Kuta on Friday, November 25, described the elevation as a welcome development.

The Olowu of Kuta, HRM, Oba Adekunle Makama was elevated as vice chairman Osun council of Obas. Credit: Olowu of Kuta.

Source: Facebook

The monarch on his social media handles stated that the news was conveyed to him by the state government on Friday, November 25.

He said:

“I received the news of my elevation to the status of vice chairman Osun state council of Obas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The state government just conveyed the approval to me now. Congratulations to all Owus.”

Oba Makama who celebrated his 10th coronation anniversary recently said it’s an added impetus for him to do more.

Why Oba Oyelude was promoted to vice chairman Osun council of Obas

The monarch has been at the forefront of the support of the Nigerian military, especially the army towards defeating the insurgents in the country.

He is also among the few Obas in Nigeria who have always lent their voice to national issues which have earned him many recognitions within the media and non-governmental organizations.

Prominent Osun monarch meets protesting students, appeals to FG to resolve the ASUU crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Oba Adekunle Makama oyelude Tegbosun III, appealed to the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay.

It was reported that the monarch made the appeal on Tuesday, September 13, when his convoy ran into the roadblock mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway protesting about the 6-month-old strike.

Oba Adekunle, who addressed the students, urged them to open the expressway to ensure the free flow of traffic and promised to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas.

Boko Haram: Support Army and stop celebrating external forces - Olowu advises Nigerians

Also, Oba Oyelude urged Nigerians to show patriotism towards the military in order to defeat Boko Haram.

The monarch in a statement issued by his media office said the Chadian Army was able to record a great feat against Boko Haram because of the total support it enjoyed from the populace.

Source: Legit.ng