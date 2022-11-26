The leadership crisis in Ekiti state House of Assembly continues to attract condemnation from prominent Nigerians

A renowned constitutional and human rights lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has added his voice against the oddities in the Ekiti parliament

The lawyer also commended the top legal luminaries from the state for condemning the violation of democratic principles in the Assembly

Lagos - A renowned constitutional and human rights lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has joined the league of leading legal luminaries in Nigeria to condemn the recent controversies over the leadership of the Ekiti state House of Assembly.

Ajulo said political players in Ekiti should not allow selfish personal interests that brewed the sad commentary coming from the state constitute a great disservice to its enviable records and indelible marks of honour to national building and development.

Ex-Governor Fayemi has been accused of festering the crisis in the Ekiti state House of Assembly by the sacked Speaker. Photo credit: @EkitiGov

Source: Facebook

The lawyer was reacting to the removal of the speaker of the state house of assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan.

Aribisogan, who was elected following the the demise of Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, was removed from his position and suspended indefinitely on Monday, November 21 after spending only six days in office.

Aribisogan was later replaced by Olubunmi Adelugba, lawmaker representing Emure constituency, who had lost to Aribisogan during the previous contest for speaker of the house.

Ajulo, who hailed Aare Afe Babalola, Wole Olanipekun, Femi Falana and other notable legal professionals from the state following their collective stance on the allegedly controversial change of leadership in the assembly, also described the event as a violation of democracy.

He described the position of the foremost lawyers as a just fight to strengthen democracy and uphold the laws of the country, saying impunity is detrimental to the development of a nation.

His words:

“You cannot underestimate the unmatchable contributions and services of these notable men to the development of the legal profession and general growth of this country.

“I commend these noble jurists for their collective stance on this sheer and gory impudence on the symbol of democracy in their state, Ekiti. Deliberate violation of the rule of law must not stand in Ekiti state or anywhere else.

“I therefore urge other notable figures in the legal profession to join in the call to end deliberate violation of the constitution of the country.”

Afe Babalola, Olanipekun, five other SANs fault removal of Ekiti Speaker

Legit.ng had earlier reported that leading lawyers from Ekiti state described as unacceptable the impeachment of Aribisogan.

The elder statesman expressed regret over the violations of the principle of fair hearing in the entire process by the political gladiators in the All Progressives Congress.

The signatories to the statement are Afe Babalola, Wole Olanipekun, Dele Adesina, Olu Daramola, Femi Falana, Dayo Akinlaja, and Gboyega Oyewole.

Hoodlums attempt to burn down major Ekiti state House of Assembly, police step in

Recall that the Ekiti state police command on Friday, November 18, halted an attempt by some thugs to burn down the state assembly complex.

It was learnt that the attempted attack took place around 4 am when the assailants were reported to have jumped the fence and made efforts to bring down the complex.

The state commissioner of police, Morenikeji Adesina, deployed watertight security to the facility and shut down the chamber following an intelligence report.

Source: Legit.ng