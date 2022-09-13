The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama oyeludeTegbosun III, has appealed to the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis involving it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay.

Legit.ng reports that the monarch made the appeal on Tuesday, September 13, when his convoy ran into the roadblock mounted by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway protesting about the 6-month-old strike.

The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama oyeludeTegbosun III, addressing protesting students along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Credit: The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama oyelude.

Source: Facebook

Oba Adekunle, who addressed the students, urged them to open the expressway to ensure the free flow of traffic and promised to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.

I am happy peaceful protest did not degenerate into fracas

He, however, commended the students for listening to him and the security for the way they handled the peaceful protest from degenerating into a fracas. Makama said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Earlier today we ran into a massive protest by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on the lingering ASUU strike.

“Their massive protest Grand traffic to a halt on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway. As a father and natural ruler, I have to lead other traditional rulers in my entourage to address the organisers of the protest so as to ameliorate the suffering of the commuters on the ever-busy highway.

He further stated:

“I'm appealing to the relevant authorities to please save the future leaders of our nation from becoming the vanguard of destruction by considering all various options in resolving the problem.

“Thanks to all our very responsible students unions for listening to us and reopening the highway. Thanks to the Security agents for being very civil and highly cautious in handling the situation. May the future of our children not be destroyed, Amin Ase Edumare.”

Court gives verdict on way forward on ASUU, FG crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the national industrial court of Nigeria adjourned the suit filed by the federal government against the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) till September 16.

It was reported that the court is to decide on the industrial action the academic union had embarked upon about 7 months ago, Channels Television reported.

The government had approached the Abuja court, asking for an order for ASUU to resume to work while it continues to engage the union in the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng