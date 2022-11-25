The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the killing of 15 farmers by terrorists spread across three Local Government Areas of Giwa, Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru of the state.

The Commissioner also said the attacks left scores of residents of the affected local government areas injured.

Aruwan said in Giwa LG alone, 11 locals were confirmed killed while in Birnin-Gwari and Kajuru recorded two deaths each.

According to him, those killed by the hoodlums include Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Musa, Aminu Nasiru, Adamu Ibrahim, Yau Usman Ladan, Yunusa Saidu, Salisu Abdulrahman, Fati Usman, Yakubu Ya’u, Marwanu Ibrahim and one unidentified body.

He gave the identities of those killed in Kajuru as Idon Bonos, and Aston Namaskar while those killed by the terrorists in Birnin-Gwari are Salisu Mai Tireda, and Mohammed Maikaba.

The Commissioner said, “on a sad note, the Kaduna State government has sent its deepest commiserations to families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

“The government was informed by security agencies that bandits attacked Rafin Sarki in Giwa LGA, with 11 locals confirmed killed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He told African leaders that industrialization and diversification of economies remained the keys and engine to unlock economic growth and build a prosperous continent.

According to President Buhari, Nigeria has continued to diversify its economy, shifting from the traditional oil-based economy to a multi-sectoral economy.

He said the country is investing heavily in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises supporting small business and start-ups in innovation and Hi-Tech as well as IT.

On health issues, the President acknowledged that one of the lessons learnt from the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa as well as Nigeria was the lack of preparedness to respond to such outbreaks and shocks.

Source: Legit.ng