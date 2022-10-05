Terrorists on Wednesday freed 23 remaining captives of the Kaduna train attack.

This was disclosed by the Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Usman Yusuf.

Yusuf said that the hostages were released at about 4pm on Wednesday.

He said that the committee secured and took the custody of the victims who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists during an attack on a passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng