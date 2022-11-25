Nigerians seeking greener pastures in the United Kingdom have been urged to think twice before taking the bold step

The warning came from the Nigeria Immigration Service as it cautioned Nigerians against travelling abroad without a proper plan

The immigration boss noted that the NIS was committed to sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration, so as not to waste their future.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Isah Jere, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday, November 24, at a news conference.

Nigerians have been warned against irregular migration. Photo credit: Nigeria immigration service

Source: Facebook

Immigration boss cautions Nigerians

PM News reported that Jere, who was represented by Mr. Tony Akuneme, the NIS public relations officer said the service was committed to sensitizing Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration.

“A lot of people want to travel without knowing what they are going to do or where they are going exactly.

“People are being brainwashed by agents of irregular migration and you think life is better on the other side.

“Who says there are no beggars in Canada, USA, or UK?

“There are beggars and homeless people in these countries you are rushing to,” he said.

Travel legally, NIS urges

The NIS boss said one could travel if the person has a legal job waiting, admission into school or any concrete legal means of survival.

According to him, some of the young people rushing out don’t even use the Nigeria passport issued to them.

“So what’s the point in getting a document that you don’t need and putting pressure on the system?” he asked

The CG urged the media to help in educating the citizens on the dangers of illegal migration.

Immigration tells Nigerians with expired international passports to return it

Nigerians with expired Nigerian passports can still return to the country during the holidays.

This is according to Tony Akuneme, public relations officer at Nigerian Immigration Service the Vanguard reports.

Akuneme argument is that Nigerians do not require a visa to enter the country.

Canada seeks to receive 1.45 million migrants in 3 years, Nigerians wanted

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian Government has announced that it plans to receive 1.45 million migrants, including Nigerians, into the country by 2025.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for that country, Sean Fraser, stated on Tuesday that the plan would help Canada get the required workforce in areas of healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, consolidating on on the 405,000 immigrants it welcomed in the past year, the highest in its history.

According to Fraser, the strategy is Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

Source: Legit.ng