Nigeria

Amazing Photos as Buhari Orders Innoson Vehicles Worth N660m for FRSC

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The Buhari'-led administration has approved the procurement of a new set of Innoson vehicles worth N600 million to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) across Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, October 26, by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a press briefing in Abuja, Punch reports.

New Innoson Vehicles
The fleet includes 20 pick-up vehicles and one City Bus (Photo: @innosonvehicles)
Source: Twitter

Mohammed stated that the approval was issued on Wednesday during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister noted that the fleet includes 20 pick-up vehicles and one City Bus.

According to him, the move is an effort of the federal government to encourage local industries to thrive in the country.

His words:

“And that contract was in favour of Messrs Innoson Manufacturing Company at the total sum of about N660.4million and it is made up of 20 pick-up vehicles and one City Bus.
“And it is in the spirit of encouraging our local industries that the contract was awarded to Innoson Motors.’’

Source: Legit.ng

