The leaders of the main support group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday by Mr Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the APC leader in the state.

According to Abubakar, the leaders of the group known as ‘Ubandoma/Sagir Youth Mobilisation and Awareness Support Group’, were received into the fold of APC by Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the party’s governorship candidate.

“Those received by APC are: Lukman Kwaire and Anas Muhammad, the group’s Chairman and Secretary, respectively,” he said.

Abubakar said, ”the defectors had been working for PDP in many fields but found no political Ideology and focus within the party which made them cease their support and joined APC.

”The new members dumped the PDP following an intervention by one of the APC stakeholders in the state, Alhaji Umaru Tambuwal.”

Abubakar expressed confidence that APC would emerge victorious during the polls considering the volume of people joining the party on a daily basis.

Source: Legit.ng