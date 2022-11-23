A book authored by Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will be unveiled to the general public on Thursday, November 25

The latest book written by the minister of communications and digital economy is titled: "Skills Rather Than Just Degrees"

The book was reviewed by by leading industry players globally, including the President of Microsoft Brath Smith

FCT, Abuja - Minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has authored another book on skill acquisitions.

The minister, who recently released books on ‘Cybersecurity Initiatives for Securing a Country’ and 'Datafication of Society to Foster an Internet Economy’ will unveil 'Skills Rather Than Just Degrees' in Abuja on Thursday, November 25.

Minister Pantami has unveiled another book on skills development. Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Facebook

The research work focuses on the importance of skills and its potential impact in addressing the problems of unemployment and underemployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The foreword was written by US Attorney Brad Smith, President of Microsoft Corporation, who said the book addresses critical opportunities for individuals, and points the way to steps that can unlock the potential of Africa and the world.

Some Nigerian top academicians also commented on the book and its contribution to the body of knowledge.

Prof. M. A. Abdulazeez, Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University noted that it amplifies the need for the institutionalisation of the triple helix model as a veritable tool to recalibrate our participation in the knowledge-driven global economy.

Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, Vice Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt said the book enhances the understanding of how skills can solve challenges like unemployment and underemployment

Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano believes the publication would serve as reference material for scholars, researchers, students and society at large.

The unveiling of the book and broadband launch are part of efforts to implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

A statement by NITDA spokesperson, Hadiza Umar said the event would signal the commencement of landmark broadband initiatives and advance the course of the digital economy.

Umar noted that following Pantami's presentation to the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, October 26, N16.7billion was approved for broadband access in 20 markets and 18 schools across Nigeria.

Umar added:

“As part of efforts to implement the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP, 2020- 2025), the Honourable Minister secured the approval of the FEC the 8th of December 2021 for N1.96billion to be used to purchase 6,000 e-pad mobile devices for students in tertiary institutions.

“Both projects are to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and supervised by Pantami.”

PR expert, Yushau Shuaib describes Pantami as Nigeria's digital economy maestro

Recall that Nigeria's foremost public relations expert, Yushua Shuaib recently described Pantami as one of the few cabinet members in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration who are results-oriented.

Shuaib said:

“He boldly builds partners with sincere allies, surmounts hurdles and never shies away from the good fight towards accomplishing what has been described as unprecedented feats in his ministry. He is truly Nigeria's digital economy maestro.”

Pantami hails author for documenting contemporary issues in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Professor Pantami has hailed Hashim Suleiman, the author of "Big Opinion", a new book on contemporary issues in Nigeria.

Pantami was represented at the unveiling in Abuja by Dr. Idris Yelwa, a director at the National Information Technology Development Agency.

The minister pointed out that books play a key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity and innovation.

Source: Legit.ng