Minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami has hailed Hashim Suleiman, the author of "Big Opinion", a new book on contemporary issues in Nigeria.

Pantami was represented at the unveiling in Abuja by Dr. Idris Yelwa, a director at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The minister pointed out that books play a key role in fostering leadership, development, creativity and innovation.

He said:

“The process of writing books involves research, critical thinking and experimentation which help to build the capacity of the author's creativity, among others.

“It is often said that experience is the best teacher. Through books we can gain insights into the experience of the authors and those that they have written about.”

Pantanmi described Suleiman as a gifted intellectual, with an undying passion for research and opinion writing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The reviewer and publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, Yushau Shuaib applauded the author's ability to fairly analyse issues, while profferring solutions to the country's woes.

He stated:

“Suleiman is a fearless public commentator, whose analyses on trending national issues are top notch.

“The 99 articles in the book cover politics at state, national and global levels. Some arguments are straightforward, others are controversial and contentious.

“The author also succeeded in defending some individuals and groups against attacks by critics as he captures intrigues and controversies surrounding the issues at stake.”

Shuaib recommended the book to students, political scientists and researchers, to broaden their horizons on topical socio-political and economic issues affecting Nigeria.

In his remarks, Suleiman, a believer in the freedom of expression, paid tribute to his parents for their guidance.

The launch, which coincided with his 40th birthday anniversary, was attended by his parents, friends, business leaders, and politicians.

Alignment of values, shared public spirit higher than other leadership factors - Akande

Meanwhile, spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande has said every leader must stay focused on promoting the right values.

Akande also stated that leaders must ensure that those values also align more with the common good of society, and not sectional interests tweeting:

“When a leader is entrusted with the destiny of a nation, what matters most in his/her circle of associates is the alignment of values and shared public spirit. Otherwise, people in high offices can be very loyal to each other and among themselves for the bastardization of the common good.”

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

In a related development, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng