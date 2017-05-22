Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut off mark, and fees in 2022

Have you received your JAMB results? Would you like to study at Bayero University Kano? There are many Bayero University Kano courses that you can choose from. Take a look at the courses offered at the university.

Check out these details about Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut off marks, and fees in 2022. It will help you get informed about the criteria the institution uses to select applicants and what to do should you secure your chance.

Bayero University Kano list of courses

What are the courses offered in Bayero University Kano? This list of BUK Kano courses has been organised according to academic disciplines.

Social Science

This is a major academic discipline in the university. If you love Social Sciences, then you need to go for one of these courses. Take a look at the Social Science courses offered at Bayero University Kano:

Sociology

Public Administration

Political Science

Mass Communication

International Relations

Geography

Entrepreneurship

Economics

Criminology

Banking and Finance

Accounting

Sciences

Do you want to know more about the laws of the universe? Would you like to dedicate your life to science? Then you will like the next courses:

Zoology

Plant Biology

Physics

Microbiology

Mathematics

Library and Information Science

Information Science and Media Studies

Industrial Chemistry

Geology

Electronics

Computer Science

Chemistry

Botany

Biology

Biological Sciences

Biochemistry

Applied Biology

Health Sciences

If you cannot live a single day without helping people, then these courses are for you:

Radiography

Physiotherapy

Physiology

Pharmacy

Optometry

Nutrition and Dietetics

Nursing Science

Medicine and Surgery

Radiological Science

Medical Laboratory Science

Dentistry

Anatomy

Legal Studies

Are you interested in law and justice? Then this course will be interesting for you! Unfortunately, there is only one Bayero University Kano course for Legal Studies:

Common & Islamic Law

Engineering

Do you love to disassemble and reassemble electronic devices at home? If you want to go into engineering, electricity and mechanics, then take one of these courses:

Urban and Regional Planning

Telecommunication Engineering

Quantity Surveying

Petroleum Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Irrigation Engineering

Estate Management

Environmental Management

Electrical Engineering

Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Education

If you dream of becoming a fantastic teacher, then choose one of these:

Technical Education

Special Education

Physical and Health Education

Education and Science

Educational and History

Educational and Hausa

Educational and Geography

Educational and French

Educational and English Language

Educational and Chemistry

Educational and Biology

Educational and Physics

Educational and Mathematics

Educational and Islamic Studies

Educational and Economics

Arts and Humanities

If you are an artistic person, then take a look at the Arts and Humanities courses offered by the university. Just choose one of the following:

Theatre and Performing Arts

Linguistics

Islamic Studies

History

Hausa

French

English Language

Art

Arabic Studies

Agriculture

Agriculture is very important in Nigeria. It is the second most crucial economic sector after the Oil and Gas industry. The country needs a lot of specialists to satisfy its demands in the agricultural sector. Do you want to be one of them? Choose one of the following courses offered by Bayero University Kano:

Forestry and Wildlife Management

Food Science and Technology

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Agriculture

Agriculture-Economics and Extension

Administration

Being a leader is hard. Still, a good leader can help any business thrive. A bad leader may destroy everything.

Business Administration

Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses

The university also offers many postgraduate courses. Here is a list of all them organised according to faculties.

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers these courses:

M.Sc. Agricultural Economics

M.Sc. Agricultural Extension

M.Sc. in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics

PhD Agricultural Economics

PhD in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics

M.Sc. Agronomy

M.Sc. In Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems in Drylands

PhD Agronomy

PhD in Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems

Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture [PGDDA]

Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture [PGDH]

Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy [PGDIA]

M.Sc. in Animal Science

M.Sc. in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management

PhD in Animal Science

PhD in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (With Specialisations) [PGDAS]

Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management [PGDDA]

M.Sc. In Crop Protection

M.Sc. Soil Science

2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

The postgraduate courses under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at BUK are:

M.Sc. Physiotherapy

Master of Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy

Master of Community Physiotherapy

Master of Neurological Physiotherapy

Master of Orthopedic Physiotherapy

Master of Pediatric Physiotherapy

Master of Physiotherapy in Women’s Health

Master of Sports Physiotherapy

PhD Neurological Physiotherapy

PhD Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy

PhD Geriatrics Physiotherapy

PhD Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy

PhD Pediatrics Physiotherapy

PhD Physiotherapy in Women’s Health

3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies

The Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies offers these courses:

M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Language

M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Literature

M.A. in Shariah

PhD. in Shariah

PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Language

PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Literature

Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic [PGDA]

M.A. In English with specialisation in Language

M.A. In English with specialisation in Modern African Literature

PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Language

PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Modern African Literature

Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language [PGDTESL]

M.A. in French with specialisation in Language

M.A. in French with specialisation in Literature

M.A. in History

Masters in Development Studies [MDS]

PhD/MPhil in History

Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies [PGDDS]

M.A. in Islamic Studies

PhD/MPhil in Islamic Studies

M.A. In Linguistics

PhD/MPhil in Linguistics

Postgraduate Diploma in Linguistics [PGDL]

Postgraduate Diploma in Translation [PGDT]

M.A. In Hausa

PhD/MPhil in Hausa

Postgraduate Diploma in Hausa [PGDHS]

4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The courses under this faculty include:

M.Sc. Anatomy

M.Sc. In Biochemistry

M.Sc. In Biotechnology

PhD/MPhil in Biochemistry

M.Sc. Human Physiology

PhD in Human Physiology

5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers these courses:

Masters in Public Health [MPH]

M.Sc Medical Microbiology

PhD Medical Microbiology

M.Sc. Human Reproduction

Masters in Reproductive Health [MRH]

M.Sc. Otorhinolaryngology

M.Sc. Pharmacology

PhD. Pharmacology

6. Faculty of Communication

The Faculty of Communication offers these postgraduate courses:

M.Sc. in Mass Communications

Masters in Communication Studies [MCS]

Masters in Public Relations [MPR]

PhD/MPhil in Mass Communications

Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications [PGDMC]

7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology

The courses offered by this faculty are:

M.Sc. In Computer Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science [PGDCS]

8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science

The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science offers these courses:

M.Sc. Geography

M.Sc. Land Resources

M.Sc. Natural Resources Management and Climate Change

Masters in Environment Management [MEM]

PhD in Geography

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management [PGDEM]

Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration [PGDLA]

Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Evaluation [PGDSE]

9. Faculty of Education

Postgraduate courses under this faculty are:

M.Ed. in Education

PhD/MPhil in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development and Extension Education [PGDCDEE]

M.Ed. In Education

PhD in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education [PGDE]

Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling [PGDGC]

Masters in Development Studies [MDS]

Masters in Information Management [MIM]

Masters in Library and Information Science [MLS]

Masters in Records Management [MRM]

PhD in Library and Information Science

PhD/MPhil in Library and Information Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management [PGDIM]

Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management [PGDRM]

M.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education

PhD in Physical and Health Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education [PGDHE]

Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management [PGDRTM]

M.Sc. Ed. in Biology

M.Sc. Ed. in Chemistry

M.Sc. Ed. in Geography

M.Sc. Ed. in Mathematics

M.Sc. Ed. in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technical Education [PGDSTE]

M.Ed. Special Education

PhD in Special Education

10. Faculty of Engineering

Engineering postgraduate courses include:

M.Eng. Agricultural Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering [PGDAE]

M.Eng. in Civil Engineering

PhD in Civil Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering [PGDCE]

M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering

PhD/MPhil in Electrical Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering [PGDEE]

M.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering

PhD in Mechanical Engineering

Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering [PGDME]

11. International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance

The courses under this institute are:

M.Sc. in Islamic Banking and Finance

Masters in Islamic Banking and Finance

Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance [PGDIBF]

12. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers these:

Master of Law [LLM]

Masters in Business and Commercial Law [MBCL]

PhD/MPhil in Law

13. Faculty of Science

The postgraduate programmes under the Faculty of Science include the following:

M.Sc. In Biology

M.Sc. in Zoology

PhD/MPhil in Biology

PhD/MPhil in Zoology

Postgraduate Diploma in Biological Sciences [PGDBS]

M.Sc. In Mathematics

PhD/MPhil in Mathematics

Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics [PGDM]

M.Sc. in Plant Microbiology

PhD/MPhil in Microbiology

Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental and Public Health [PGDEPH]

Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology

M.Sc. Geophysics

M.Sc. in Electronics

M.Sc. in Physics

M.Sc. Nuclear Physics

PhD/MPhil in Physics

Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Physics [PGDIP]

M.Sc. in Plant Biology

PhD/MPhil in Plant Biology

M.Sc. In Chemistry

PhD/MPhil in Chemistry

Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry [PGDC]

14. Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The programmes offered by this faculty are:

M.Sc. in Accounting

Masters in Accounting and Financial Management [MAFM]

Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration [MTRA]

Masters in Treasury Management (Full-Time) [MTM(F)]

Masters in Treasury Management (Part-Time) [MTM(P)]

PhD/MPhil in Accounting

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance [PGDAF]

M.Sc. in Management

PhD/MPhil in Management

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

M.Sc. in Economics

M.Sc. International Finance

Masters in Banking and Finance (Full-Time)

Masters in Banking and Finance (Part-Time)

Masters in Health Economics [MHE]

PhD/MPhil in Economics

Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (Full-Time) [PGDBF]

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics [PGDHE]

M.Sc. in Political Science

Masters in Public Policy and Administration [MPA]

PhD/MPhil in Political Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration [PGDPPA]

M.Sc. in Sociology

Masters in Crime Management and Prevention [MCM]

PhD/MPhil in Sociology

If you have chosen one of the Bayero University Kano courses, then you need to submit your application for the course at the official Bayero University portal. You can also visit the university and submit everything personally.

Bayero University Kano cut off marks

Bayero University Kano has released its JAMB cut off marks for its courses. The minimum cut off marks that the institution has provided are in line with JAMB's approved cut off marks for this academic session. JAMB does not fix the university's cut off mark but provides a minimum cut off mark that institutions cannot go below.

For this academic session, JAMB provided a cut off mark of 160. This means universities are at liberty to fix their cut off mark at 160 and above.

What is Bayero University Kano's cut off mark for the 2021/2022 academic session?

If you wish to pursue any of the Bayero University Kano courses, you should have attained the university's cut off mark. The cut off marks differ depending on the courses. Here is an overview of the cut off marks for the different faculties offering the courses in Bayero University Kano:

Faculty of Allied Health Sciences - 200 and above

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences - 180 and above

Faculty of Clinical Sciences - 220 and above

Faculty of Dentistry - 200 and above

Faculty of Agriculture - 180 and above

Faculty of Arts and Islamic Sciences - 180 and above

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences - 180 and above

Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology - 180 and above

Faculty of Engineering - 180 and above

Faculty of Law - 200 and above

Faculty of Science - 180 and above

Faculty of Social and Management Science - 190 and above

These details mean that you can participate in Bayero University Kano post UTME if you scored 180 and above.

Bayero University Kano fees

All new students are expected to pay N10,000 as an acceptance fee before the screening. The tuition fee is free for Nigerian students. Non-Nigerian students Bayero University Kano school fees is as follows:

Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies - N200,000

Faculty of Social Sciences - N200,000

Faculty of Management Sciences - N200,000

Faculty of Education - N300,000

Faculty of Law - N300,000

Faculty of Agriculture - N400,000

Faculty of Communications - N400,000

Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology - N400,000

Faculty of Engineering - N400,000

Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science - N400,000

Faculty of Life Science - N400,000

Faculty of Physical Sciences - N400,000

School of Continuing Education - N400,000

College of Health Sciences including Pharmaceutical Sciences – N600,000

Every student also pays a general registration fee which differs depending on the course they enrolled to study. Students allocated bed spaces in the university halls of residence are required to pay hostel and hostel maintenance fees.

Is Bayero University a private university?

The institution was established in 1975 as a non-profit public institution of higher education. It is situated in the metropolis of Kano.

Is BUK admission list out for 2021?

Yes, the institution's first batch admission list for the 2021/2022 session is out. If you were one of the applicants, you should check the list out on the school portal.

How can I check my BUK Admission List 2021?

Log in to your JAMB profile using your username and password to check your admission status. Scroll down to locate the 'Check Admission Status' tab, and enter your registration number and exam year in the respective columns. Finally, click on the 'Check Admission status' option.

These details about Bayero University Kano courses, cut off marks, and fees in 2022 address all the concerns, especially for prospectus students. If you applied and have secured your admission to the institution, pay the acceptance fee to secure your slot.

