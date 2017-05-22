Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut off mark, and fees in 2022
Have you received your JAMB results? Would you like to study at Bayero University Kano? There are many Bayero University Kano courses that you can choose from. Take a look at the courses offered at the university.
Check out these details about Bayero University Kano (BUK) courses, cut off marks, and fees in 2022. It will help you get informed about the criteria the institution uses to select applicants and what to do should you secure your chance.
Bayero University Kano list of courses
What are the courses offered in Bayero University Kano? This list of BUK Kano courses has been organised according to academic disciplines.
Social Science
This is a major academic discipline in the university. If you love Social Sciences, then you need to go for one of these courses. Take a look at the Social Science courses offered at Bayero University Kano:
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
- Sociology
- Public Administration
- Political Science
- Mass Communication
- International Relations
- Geography
- Entrepreneurship
- Economics
- Criminology
- Banking and Finance
- Accounting
Sciences
Do you want to know more about the laws of the universe? Would you like to dedicate your life to science? Then you will like the next courses:
- Zoology
- Plant Biology
- Physics
- Microbiology
- Mathematics
- Library and Information Science
- Information Science and Media Studies
- Industrial Chemistry
- Geology
- Electronics
- Computer Science
- Chemistry
- Botany
- Biology
- Biological Sciences
- Biochemistry
- Applied Biology
READ ALSO: National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees in 2022
Health Sciences
If you cannot live a single day without helping people, then these courses are for you:
- Radiography
- Physiotherapy
- Physiology
- Pharmacy
- Optometry
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Nursing Science
- Medicine and Surgery
- Radiological Science
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Dentistry
- Anatomy
Legal Studies
Are you interested in law and justice? Then this course will be interesting for you! Unfortunately, there is only one Bayero University Kano course for Legal Studies:
- Common & Islamic Law
Engineering
Do you love to disassemble and reassemble electronic devices at home? If you want to go into engineering, electricity and mechanics, then take one of these courses:
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Telecommunication Engineering
- Quantity Surveying
- Petroleum Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Irrigation Engineering
- Estate Management
- Environmental Management
- Electrical Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
READ ALSO: Kwara State University courses offered and cut off mark in 2022
Education
If you dream of becoming a fantastic teacher, then choose one of these:
- Technical Education
- Special Education
- Physical and Health Education
- Education and Science
- Educational and History
- Educational and Hausa
- Educational and Geography
- Educational and French
- Educational and English Language
- Educational and Chemistry
- Educational and Biology
- Educational and Physics
- Educational and Mathematics
- Educational and Islamic Studies
- Educational and Economics
Arts and Humanities
If you are an artistic person, then take a look at the Arts and Humanities courses offered by the university. Just choose one of the following:
- Theatre and Performing Arts
- Linguistics
- Islamic Studies
- History
- Hausa
- French
- English Language
- Art
- Arabic Studies
Agriculture
Agriculture is very important in Nigeria. It is the second most crucial economic sector after the Oil and Gas industry. The country needs a lot of specialists to satisfy its demands in the agricultural sector. Do you want to be one of them? Choose one of the following courses offered by Bayero University Kano:
- Forestry and Wildlife Management
- Food Science and Technology
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Agriculture
- Agriculture-Economics and Extension
Administration
Being a leader is hard. Still, a good leader can help any business thrive. A bad leader may destroy everything.
- Business Administration
Bayero University Kano postgraduate courses
The university also offers many postgraduate courses. Here is a list of all them organised according to faculties.
1. Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture offers these courses:
- M.Sc. Agricultural Economics
- M.Sc. Agricultural Extension
- M.Sc. in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
- PhD Agricultural Economics
- PhD in Livelihood and Natural Resources Economics
- M.Sc. Agronomy
- M.Sc. In Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems in Drylands
- PhD Agronomy
- PhD in Agronomy with specialisation in Crops and Cropping Systems
- Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture [PGDDA]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Horticulture [PGDH]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Agronomy [PGDIA]
- M.Sc. in Animal Science
- M.Sc. in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
- PhD in Animal Science
- PhD in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management
- Postgraduate Diploma in Animal Science (With Specialisations) [PGDAS]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture with specialisation in Range and Livestock Management [PGDDA]
- M.Sc. In Crop Protection
- M.Sc. Soil Science
READ ALSO: The most beautiful university in Nigeria
2. Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
The postgraduate courses under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at BUK are:
- M.Sc. Physiotherapy
- Master of Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
- Master of Community Physiotherapy
- Master of Neurological Physiotherapy
- Master of Orthopedic Physiotherapy
- Master of Pediatric Physiotherapy
- Master of Physiotherapy in Women’s Health
- Master of Sports Physiotherapy
- PhD Neurological Physiotherapy
- PhD Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy
- PhD Geriatrics Physiotherapy
- PhD Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy
- PhD Pediatrics Physiotherapy
- PhD Physiotherapy in Women’s Health
3. Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies
The Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies offers these courses:
- M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Language
- M.A. in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
- M.A. in Shariah
- PhD. in Shariah
- PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Language
- PhD/MPhil in Arabic with specialisation in Literature
- Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic [PGDA]
- M.A. In English with specialisation in Language
- M.A. In English with specialisation in Modern African Literature
- PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Language
- PhD/MPhil in English with specialisation in Modern African Literature
- Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language [PGDTESL]
- M.A. in French with specialisation in Language
- M.A. in French with specialisation in Literature
- M.A. in History
- Masters in Development Studies [MDS]
- PhD/MPhil in History
- Postgraduate Diploma in Development Studies [PGDDS]
- M.A. in Islamic Studies
- PhD/MPhil in Islamic Studies
- M.A. In Linguistics
- PhD/MPhil in Linguistics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Linguistics [PGDL]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Translation [PGDT]
- M.A. In Hausa
- PhD/MPhil in Hausa
- Postgraduate Diploma in Hausa [PGDHS]
4. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The courses under this faculty include:
- M.Sc. Anatomy
- M.Sc. In Biochemistry
- M.Sc. In Biotechnology
- PhD/MPhil in Biochemistry
- M.Sc. Human Physiology
- PhD in Human Physiology
5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers these courses:
- Masters in Public Health [MPH]
- M.Sc Medical Microbiology
- PhD Medical Microbiology
- M.Sc. Human Reproduction
- Masters in Reproductive Health [MRH]
- M.Sc. Otorhinolaryngology
- M.Sc. Pharmacology
- PhD. Pharmacology
6. Faculty of Communication
The Faculty of Communication offers these postgraduate courses:
- M.Sc. in Mass Communications
- Masters in Communication Studies [MCS]
- Masters in Public Relations [MPR]
- PhD/MPhil in Mass Communications
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communications [PGDMC]
7. Faculty of Computer Science And Information Technology
The courses offered by this faculty are:
- M.Sc. In Computer Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science [PGDCS]
8. Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science
The Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science offers these courses:
- M.Sc. Geography
- M.Sc. Land Resources
- M.Sc. Natural Resources Management and Climate Change
- Masters in Environment Management [MEM]
- PhD in Geography
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Management [PGDEM]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Land Administration [PGDLA]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Soil Evaluation [PGDSE]
9. Faculty of Education
Postgraduate courses under this faculty are:
- M.Ed. in Education
- PhD/MPhil in Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Community Development and Extension Education [PGDCDEE]
- M.Ed. In Education
- PhD in Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education [PGDE]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling [PGDGC]
- Masters in Development Studies [MDS]
- Masters in Information Management [MIM]
- Masters in Library and Information Science [MLS]
- Masters in Records Management [MRM]
- PhD in Library and Information Science
- PhD/MPhil in Library and Information Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management [PGDIM]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Records Management [PGDRM]
- M.Sc. (Ed) Physical Education
- PhD in Physical and Health Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Health Education [PGDHE]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Recreation and Tourism Management [PGDRTM]
- M.Sc. Ed. in Biology
- M.Sc. Ed. in Chemistry
- M.Sc. Ed. in Geography
- M.Sc. Ed. in Mathematics
- M.Sc. Ed. in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Science and Technical Education [PGDSTE]
- M.Ed. Special Education
- PhD in Special Education
READ ALSO: University of Nigeria Nsukka cut off mark
10. Faculty of Engineering
Engineering postgraduate courses include:
- M.Eng. Agricultural Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Engineering [PGDAE]
- M.Eng. in Civil Engineering
- PhD in Civil Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Civil Engineering [PGDCE]
- M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering
- PhD/MPhil in Electrical Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Electrical Engineering [PGDEE]
- M.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering
- PhD in Mechanical Engineering
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering [PGDME]
11. International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance
The courses under this institute are:
- M.Sc. in Islamic Banking and Finance
- Masters in Islamic Banking and Finance
- Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance [PGDIBF]
12. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers these:
- Master of Law [LLM]
- Masters in Business and Commercial Law [MBCL]
- PhD/MPhil in Law
13. Faculty of Science
The postgraduate programmes under the Faculty of Science include the following:
- M.Sc. In Biology
- M.Sc. in Zoology
- PhD/MPhil in Biology
- PhD/MPhil in Zoology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Biological Sciences [PGDBS]
- M.Sc. In Mathematics
- PhD/MPhil in Mathematics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics [PGDM]
- M.Sc. in Plant Microbiology
- PhD/MPhil in Microbiology
- Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental and Public Health [PGDEPH]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Epidemiology
- M.Sc. Geophysics
- M.Sc. in Electronics
- M.Sc. in Physics
- M.Sc. Nuclear Physics
- PhD/MPhil in Physics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Industrial Physics [PGDIP]
- M.Sc. in Plant Biology
- PhD/MPhil in Plant Biology
- M.Sc. In Chemistry
- PhD/MPhil in Chemistry
- Postgraduate Diploma in Chemistry [PGDC]
14. Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
The programmes offered by this faculty are:
- M.Sc. in Accounting
- Masters in Accounting and Financial Management [MAFM]
- Masters in Taxation and Revenue Administration [MTRA]
- Masters in Treasury Management (Full-Time) [MTM(F)]
- Masters in Treasury Management (Part-Time) [MTM(P)]
- PhD/MPhil in Accounting
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance [PGDAF]
- M.Sc. in Management
- PhD/MPhil in Management
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. in Economics
- M.Sc. International Finance
- Masters in Banking and Finance (Full-Time)
- Masters in Banking and Finance (Part-Time)
- Masters in Health Economics [MHE]
- PhD/MPhil in Economics
- Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (Full-Time) [PGDBF]
- Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics [PGDHE]
- M.Sc. in Political Science
- Masters in Public Policy and Administration [MPA]
- PhD/MPhil in Political Science
- Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy and Administration [PGDPPA]
- M.Sc. in Sociology
- Masters in Crime Management and Prevention [MCM]
- PhD/MPhil in Sociology
If you have chosen one of the Bayero University Kano courses, then you need to submit your application for the course at the official Bayero University portal. You can also visit the university and submit everything personally.
Bayero University Kano cut off marks
Bayero University Kano has released its JAMB cut off marks for its courses. The minimum cut off marks that the institution has provided are in line with JAMB's approved cut off marks for this academic session. JAMB does not fix the university's cut off mark but provides a minimum cut off mark that institutions cannot go below.
For this academic session, JAMB provided a cut off mark of 160. This means universities are at liberty to fix their cut off mark at 160 and above.
What is Bayero University Kano's cut off mark for the 2021/2022 academic session?
If you wish to pursue any of the Bayero University Kano courses, you should have attained the university's cut off mark. The cut off marks differ depending on the courses. Here is an overview of the cut off marks for the different faculties offering the courses in Bayero University Kano:
- Faculty of Allied Health Sciences - 200 and above
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences - 180 and above
- Faculty of Clinical Sciences - 220 and above
- Faculty of Dentistry - 200 and above
- Faculty of Agriculture - 180 and above
- Faculty of Arts and Islamic Sciences - 180 and above
- Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences - 180 and above
- Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology - 180 and above
- Faculty of Engineering - 180 and above
- Faculty of Law - 200 and above
- Faculty of Science - 180 and above
- Faculty of Social and Management Science - 190 and above
These details mean that you can participate in Bayero University Kano post UTME if you scored 180 and above.
Bayero University Kano fees
All new students are expected to pay N10,000 as an acceptance fee before the screening. The tuition fee is free for Nigerian students. Non-Nigerian students Bayero University Kano school fees is as follows:
- Faculty of Art and Islamic Studies - N200,000
- Faculty of Social Sciences - N200,000
- Faculty of Management Sciences - N200,000
- Faculty of Education - N300,000
- Faculty of Law - N300,000
- Faculty of Agriculture - N400,000
- Faculty of Communications - N400,000
- Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology - N400,000
- Faculty of Engineering - N400,000
- Faculty of Earth and Environmental Science - N400,000
- Faculty of Life Science - N400,000
- Faculty of Physical Sciences - N400,000
- School of Continuing Education - N400,000
- College of Health Sciences including Pharmaceutical Sciences – N600,000
Every student also pays a general registration fee which differs depending on the course they enrolled to study. Students allocated bed spaces in the university halls of residence are required to pay hostel and hostel maintenance fees.
Is Bayero University a private university?
The institution was established in 1975 as a non-profit public institution of higher education. It is situated in the metropolis of Kano.
Is BUK admission list out for 2021?
Yes, the institution's first batch admission list for the 2021/2022 session is out. If you were one of the applicants, you should check the list out on the school portal.
How can I check my BUK Admission List 2021?
Log in to your JAMB profile using your username and password to check your admission status. Scroll down to locate the 'Check Admission Status' tab, and enter your registration number and exam year in the respective columns. Finally, click on the 'Check Admission status' option.
These details about Bayero University Kano courses, cut off marks, and fees in 2022 address all the concerns, especially for prospectus students. If you applied and have secured your admission to the institution, pay the acceptance fee to secure your slot.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa State University courses, admission requirements, and contacts 2022
Legit.ng published exclusive details about Nasarawa State University. If you are looking for recommendations on an institution of higher learning, you should check out these details.
These details about Nasarawa State University unpack information about the institution's courses. The article also explains the admission requirements, the process and the contact details to use in case of queries. Check it out.
Source: Legit.ng