The call for President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the intervention programs of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been condemned

The condemnation was made on Monday, November 21, by the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights

According to the Centre, the ministry should rather than being investigated be commended for its efforts towards uplifting Nigerians from poverty

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has described the call by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for the probe of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as mischievous, misplaced and attention-seeking.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Cecilia Ikechukwu and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, November 21, CALSER urged President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard SERAP's letter.

The call for an investigation into the activities of the humanitarian affairs ministry has been condemned. Photo: Saddiya Farouq

Source: Facebook

Ikechukwu stating that CALSER is alarmed at the 'simplistic' assessment by SERAP said the ministry should rather be commended for its transparency and intervention programs that have benefitted millions of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She noted that the calls for the probe of the social intervention programs under the ministry is misplaced as it has over time proved to be one that directly impacts Nigerians through programmes that have improved the quality of life of indigent citizens.

Her words:

"An honest assessment of the ministry’s activity would throw up beneficiaries of the programmes that are willing to testify as to how their lives were turned around for the better because of what the ministry did for them.

"The group also failed to factor in the severity of poverty prior to the execution of these social safety net programmes.

"Had SERAP referenced a baseline study that showed that these programmes are not meeting expectations instead of cherry-picking the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report then it would be in a potion to pontificate in its letter to President Muhammadu Buhari."

Alleged corruption: Order investigation of NIMASA DG now, coalition sends powerful message to Buhari

President Muhammdu Buhari had earlier been urged to order the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to commence an investigation into the alleged corruption levelled against the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh

Legit.ng reports that the plea was made on Wednesday, November 16, at a press briefing organized by the Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) and Civil Society Partners, in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the executive director of CPA, Olufemi Lawson, alleged that the chairman of the Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, has failed to investigate the allegation of diversion of funds against Jamoh.

Abdulrasheed Bawa: Twist as court issues new verdict on EFCC boss, gives reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the conviction of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC for contempt was set aside by the high court of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was reported that during a proceeding on Thursday, November 10, the presiding judge, Justice Chizoba Oji read out the court's decision to void the initial ruling.

According to the court, Bawa was not in contempt of court since he had adhered to the order that the respondent’s Range Rover be released and by many internal memoranda, the applicant had initiated the EFCC's internal mechanism to ensure the payment of the sum of N40,000,000 to the respondent.

Source: Legit.ng