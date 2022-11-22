President Muhammadu Buhari is leading northern stakeholders from various sectors of life to perform the flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO) on the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe States.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site will be the first oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Oil was discovered in commercial volume in the region about two years ago.

Among those in attendance are Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Aminu Bello Tambuwal (Sokoto); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Lawan.

Others are: Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Industry Trade and Investment, Hajia Maryam Katagum; and the Group CEO of the NNPC Limited, Dr Mele Kyari.

Also seated to witness the history event were one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babagana Kingibe; National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Chairman of the NNPCL Board, Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo; traditional rulers from different parts of the North and many other dignitaries.

