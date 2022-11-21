Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he went back to school to study Law just to fulfill his father’s wish to be a lawyer.

But the former governor of Rivers State, who hinted that he would go a step further by going to Law School to be called to bar, said he had no intention of practicing law, even as he said he had started a Masters programme in Corporate and Company Law at Kings College, London.

Rotimi Amaechi says he went back to school to study Law just to fulfill his father’s wish. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Twitter

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard yesterday in Abuja, the frontline politician and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said contrary to claims in some quarters that he bought the Law degree certificate, he actually worked hard for it.

He said throughout the duration of the programme, he was dedicated to his studies, disclosing further that even as a minister, he was always ahead of lecturers and students in punctuality, a development he disclosed made the Baze University to present him award for deligence and punctuality.

He said going back to pursue a fresh degree in Law at the age of 57 was normal to him, saying he merely achieved what he had wanted a long time ago.

Amaechi said: ” Going back to obtain Law degree at 57 is normal. I should have graduated a long time ago. When I hear people say I bought a degree, I just laugh. I laugh because until I started campaigning for presidency, I never missed a class.

”So for three years and six months, I never missed a class. And I came before all the lecturers and I came before all the students.

“The school gave me award for being deligent and punctual. I never failed any course work. But that’s not important, what is important is that I wrote all my course work in person, so they can’t say lecturers gave me pass marks..

”In Baze University, we don’t write matriculation number or our names. They give you a barcode which you place on the answer sheet. So when the teachers mark, they mark what is called blind marking and they can’t take it home.

”They mark there in the school. If they can’t finish, they leave it there and come back the next day. When they come the next day, they continue. And as they are marking, they mark with barcode so they don’t know the name of the person or the matriculation number and I don’t think they are handwriting experts.

” Let me give you an instance. I scored 69 per cent in Jurisprudence which was a B grade. The person who taught me Jurisprudence was my supervisor in my long essay, I’m sure if he had known that it was me, he would have added me one percent to make it 70.

”The whole faculty was like “oh,no,he should have added you one percent to make it 70t.”

Source: Legit.ng