Ex-governor Rotimi Amaechi has secured his law degree from a private university in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

Amaechi joined thousands of students who graduated from Baze University to participate in the institution's convocation ceremony

The former transport minister shared photographs from his convocation on Saturday, November 19

A former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi has bagged a law degree from Baze University in Abuja.

Amaechi who also aspired to contest for the 2023 presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had his convocation on Saturday, November 19.

Former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi is now a certified law graduate. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post made at exactly 2.26 pm on Saturday, the former minister said:

"Convocation ✅ Certified graduate of Law"

The former minister dressed in his full graduation attire also shared photos from his convocation on his personal page.

Baze University is a private tertiary institution, established in 2011, by the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Baba Datti-Ahmed.

The institution located in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city has seen many top citizens, especially politicians pass through it.

Some of these politicians include two former Senators from Kogi and Anambra states, Dino Melaye and Ifeanyi Ubah.

Another public figure who graduated from the institution includes a former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka.

