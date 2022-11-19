Chief Gab Onuzulike, a former commissioner in Enugu state and 3 other persons have been gunned down by unknown gunmen.

According to The Nation, the incident happened on Friday, November 19, at the Oji River local government and Aguikpa community in the Nkanu East council areas.

Onuzulika was also an ex-local government chairman of Oji-River and was killed alongside his brother.

According to reports, the deceased were returning from a burial ceremony before the gunmen ambushed them.

The gunmen first whisked away the commissioner before they killed him and took away his vehicle, they shot his brother on the spot.

A source within the police disclosed that 2 of the assailants were shot dead by the police and the vehicle and the gunmen's gun were recovered.

Before the killing of the ex-commission, it was reported that 2 persons were shot dead at the Aguikpa community in the Nkanu East local government area of Enugu on Friday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng