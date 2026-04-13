Forest Guard commander in Kwara has raised an alarm over worsening conditions following the killing of five operatives in Kaiama LGA

Operatives have alleged a lack of food, salaries and weapons while confronting armed terrorists in the remote Woro axis

Authorities have been accused of neglect, as fears have grown over the possible collapse of the local security operations

A senior commander of the Forest Guard in Kwara state has raised a distress alarm over the worsening condition of operatives, linking their hardship directly to the recent killing of five of their colleagues by suspected terrorists in Kaiama Local Government Area.

Kwara forest guards cry out after losing five colleagues in a deadly terrorist attack. Photo: LESLIE FAUVEL / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday evening, April 12, the commander revealed that forest guards deployed to the Woro axis have been left to battle heavily armed terrorists without food, salaries, or adequate weapons.

“We, the Forest Guard officers posted to Woro, Kaiama Local Government of Kwara state, for the past three months, are suffering here, no food, no payment of allowance. They abandoned us,” he said.

The outcry comes days after a deadly attack on the Nuku community, where at least five forest guards were killed in the early hours of Friday, April 10, when armed bandits stormed the area around 3:00 a.m., shooting sporadically and overpowering local security operatives.

According to the commander, the tragedy has further exposed the vulnerability of the operatives.

“A few days ago, the bandits came and attacked us and killed five officers. Up till now, the government has not done anything to improve our lives, sir,” he lamented.

He disclosed that beyond the loss of their colleagues, those still on duty are battling hunger, illness, and fear, making it nearly impossible to effectively confront terrorists.

“We hardly eat to survive. Officers are very sick. We can't continue to face these terrorists with empty stomachs. We don't have good weapons. It is just like the government deployed us to go and die,” he said.

Forest guards in Kwara demand urgent help after deadly attack claims five lives. Photo: CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Authorities accused of neglect, broken promises

The commander further accused authorities of abandoning injured personnel and failing to fulfil promises made at the launch of the forest guard initiative.

“No salary, no sick allowances. Some of us who got injured have no proper treatment. All the promises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made to us have not been fulfilled,” he added.

He warned that the situation could lead to a total collapse of local security if urgent action is not taken.

“If this continues, we will leave our post for these terrorists to enter the community,” he said.

The recent killing in Nuku is part of a growing pattern of attacks in Kaiama LGA, where terrorists have repeatedly targeted both civilians and security operatives, exploiting weak security presence in remote communities.

Residents said the death of the five forest guards, including a unit commander, has dealt a significant blow to ongoing efforts to secure the area, leaving many communities exposed to further attacks.

With morale among frontline operatives rapidly declining, concerns are mounting that without immediate intervention, the security crisis in Kwara’s border communities could deteriorate even further.

Terrorists kill traveller, kidnap 2 in Kwara

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that suspected terrorists killed a traveller and abducted two others along the Egbe–Koro highway in Kwara state during a Sunday evening attack on April 12.

The attackers reportedly ambushed commuters along the Kwara–Kogi border road, opening fire on vehicles and causing panic. The victim, identified as Eri Okan, was said to be travelling home when he was killed during the assault.

Source: Legit.ng