Brigadier General James, the Director of Finance of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), was killed by an Army corporal, Abayomi Ebun

Army corporal Ebun who was said to be drunk hit the General with a car inside the NAFRC barracks in Lagos

A report by Premium Times indicates that the top army officer died on Tuesday night, November 15, from injuries he suffered after a corporal, Abayomi Ebun, hit him with a car.

Corporal Abayomi Edun, believed to be drunk hit Brigadier General James with a car inside NAFRC barracks leading to the latter's death.

Sources cited by the newspaper said Corporal Ebun was believed to be drunk.

How Brigadier General O.A. James was killed

The deceased, Brigadier General James, was reportedly walking to his residence inside the NAFRC barracks in Lagos when the soldier hit him.

“The general was trekking to his apartment inside the Barracks when he was hit and knocked down by the drunk soldier,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

It was gathered that the soldier who also resides inside the barracks was seen driving recklessly before hitting the senior officer.

The General was rushed to the NAFRC Medical Centre after the incident where he was confirmed dead.

Army corporal Abayomi Ebun arrested

Following the tragic incident, Army corporal Ebun was arrested and is being detained by NAFRC provost marshals investigating the matter.

Legit.ng gathers that the Nigerian Army is yet to comment on the incident.

Until his death, Brigadier General James was a senior member of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

