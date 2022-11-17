Atiku Abubakar has faulted what he calls lopsidedness in the appointment of security heads across Nigeria

The PDP's presidential candidate on Wednesday, November 16, claimed that 17 heads of security agencies are from the north

Atiku said this will change when he comes into office as he will appoint Nigerians from all regions to the security sector

Abuja - Taking a swipe at the Buhari-led federal government, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, November 16, decried what he called the lopsided appointment of heads of security agencies in Nigeria.

Atiku stated that presently, 17 heads of security agencies across Nigeria are from the northern region.

Atiku said things will change in Nigeria's security when he gets the mandate (Photo: @atiku)

I'll foster unity in Nigeria - Atiku

During an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Abuja, the former vice president said when he comes into power, this will change as his government will foster unity by bringing into the security sector capable hands from all parts of the country.

His words:

“Today, we have 17 heads of various security agencies. All of them come from the North; I will not do that. I will make sure that every geopolitical zone is represented in these security outfits. This is also another way you can unify this country and give every part of this country a sense of belonging.

“PDP will form a government of national unity. We will bring members of the opposition who would have lost and then, of course, we will move on from there. This is when only the ways to unify this country and we will now begin to move."

I'll increase police, military workforce - Atiku

Atiku noted that he plans to double the workforce of the Nigerian police and do the same in the military as a way to strengthen security and reduce the labour market.

He explained:

“By the time you double the strength of the Nigeria Police Force, maybe you will be talking about 700,000 or so. You will have reduced unemployment.

"So, we will extend that operation to the armed forces. By the time you finish doing that, you will find that you would have taken more than one million people out of the unemployment market.”

