What could be described as a piece of sad news is the sudden death of an entire family in Anambra state

Reports indicate preparations are on for the burial of the entire family that died after eating a meal at the Umuomukwe Amakwa, Ozobulu in Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra, State

Meanwhile, an obituary poster that is currently trending on the internet, showed a family of six, consisting of the parents and four children aged between the ages of three and 12

A man, identified as Augustine Nwokedi, his wife, and four children have died after eating dinner in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on October 4, 2022, and the bodies of the deceased were said to have been discovered in their apartment by their neighbours, The Punch reported.

The preparation for the burial ceremony of an entire family that died after eating a meal in Anambra state has begun. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Facebook

What really happened?

A source in the area said the death happened after the family had taken their dinner and gone to bed, but were discovered dead the next morning.

According to the source, the family was suspected to have died of food poisoning, but this has not been confirmed.

The deceased children, three boys and a girl, were between the ages of three and 12 years old.

While the man was aged 41 years old, his wife whose name was given as Josephine Nwokedi was aged 39 at the time of their death.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s burial has been slated for November 29, 2022.

