The build-up to the forthcoming 2023 presidential election has reached a fever pitch

On Tuesday, November 15, the ruling All Progressive Congress took its campaign to Jos, Plateau state

At the campaign, the bannerman of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vowed to have a clean swoop at polls ahead of his counterpart Peter Obi

Plateau, Jos - The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again played down the chances of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi at the forthcoming presidential polls.

Tinubu who took his campaign to the city of Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, November 15 said the APC will come out tops in the forthcoming general election.

He revealed that Peter Obi does not live in his home state but rather resides in his own territory (Lagos state).

Tinubu said:

“Peter Obi, Haaa! This Obidient. He lives in Lagos, not in Anambra. He doesn’t know the road. We will return him to Anambra. We will chart him a new course.”

As reported by The Nation, the APC bannerman vowed that the aftermath of the 2023 general election will send Peter Obi packing to his hometown in Anambra state.

He said:

“Hope is back, Nigeria will be well. Nigeria will not sink. We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance.”

