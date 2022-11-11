Elder statesman, Afe Babalola has highlighted ten important ways the government can consider in tackling rising insecurity

In recent times, insecurity has dominated discourse across the country, as terrorism, banditry and kidnapping heightened major states

A series of attacks and threats within close proximity of Nigeria’s seat of government in Abuja by armed groups are causing fear and apprehension among citizens in FCT and across the country

The Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has offered ten principles that can help tackle the insecurity challenges facing the country.

He said if the government will adopt the principles, the security situation in the country will change for the better, The Nation reported.

Afe Babalola educates the federal government on ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: Aare Afe Babalola (SAN)

Source: Facebook

Ways to tackle insecurity, Afe Babalola speaks

Aare Babalola made the principles known in his lecture at the 15th anniversary and stakeholders forum of Radio Nigeria Amuludun FM, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to the legal luminary, who was represented by Barrister Chukwudi Maduka, the ten principles that will guarantee a change include:

1. True federalism,

2. Constitutional restructuring,

3. Making politics unattractive and

4. Introduction of six-year single term for the office of President and Governors.

5. Reform of electoral body,

6. Clear ideology of political parties,

7. Population control among others,

He added that if the principles are favourably considered and implemented, insecurity challenges will end in the country.

Chairman of the occasion, who is CEO of Foreign Links Insistitute, Dr. Fola Akinosun advocated introduction of regional government to enable Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy, especially at the grassroots.

Akinosun, who advocated for state police, said it would make it easy to reduce insecurity, banditry and all forms of criminal acts experienced in the country.

