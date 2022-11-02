Umunze, Anambra state - Security operatives in Anambra state on Wednesday, November 2, killed three gunmen during a duel.

The incident, according to The Nation, took place at Umunze, Orumba South local government area.

Legit.ng gathers that the gunmen had different charms on their bodies, including legs, necks, waists and hands.

The gunmen were said to be part of the group killing innocent citizens around the Orumba area.

One of the senior police officers in the Anambra state command reportedly confirmed the incident, The Nation stated.

The unnamed senior office was cited as saying that a combined team of the Police and Military carried out the operation around 4:30 pm.

