Ike Ekweremadu's trial in the United Kingdom has been adjourned to January 31, 2023, based on the agreement of the Old Bailey on Monday

The Central Criminal Court in London said though the trial will resume in January, the argument would be heard on December 16 or 19

Last week, a federal high court in Abuja ordered for the interim forfeiture of 40 of Ekweremadu's properties spread across Nigerian and international countries

London, United Kingdom - The trial of the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, over alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, has been moved to January 31, 2023.

According to Channels Television, the Central Criminal Court in London said Old Bailey agreed that though the trial will commence in January, the argument would be heard on December 16 or 19.

Ike Ekweremadu is to remain in UK prison till January 31 Photo Credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Why is Ekweremadu still in UK prison?

On June 23, the Enugu-born senator and his wife were arrested and charged with organ harvesting after conspiring to traffic a person violating the UK's modern slavery act 2015.

Although the Nigerian senator was absent in court on Monday, November 7, his wife, who was released on bail in July and their daughter, Sonia, were present.

The embattled senator is also facing a money laundering trial in Nigeria, charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Latest about Ekweremadu

Last week, the EFCC secured an ex-parte order from Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja, who ordered the interim forfeiture of the senator's properties.

Reacting to the court order, the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the judgment is hasty and selective.

Source: Legit.ng