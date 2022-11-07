Senator Ike Ekweremadu's daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu, appeared in a UK court on Monday, November 7, over the alleged kidney harvest saga

The 25-year-old who was accused of trafficking a homeless man into the UK to harvest his organs for herself appeared in court alongside her mother, Beatrice

Sonia and her mother, who are on bail, were due to enter their pleas, but this could not happen on Monday because of further legal arguments

United Kingdom (UK) - Sonia Ekweremadu, Senator Ike Ekweremadu's daughter, appeared in court on Monday, November 7, in the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old was accused of trafficking a homeless man into the UK to harvest his organs for herself, according to Daily Mail.

Beatrice Ekweremadu and Sonia Ekweremadu (behind) at the Old Bailey in the UK. Photo credit: Daily Mail (modified by author)

Legit.ng gathers that Sonia is accused alongside her father, Senator Ekweremadu, her mother, Beatrice Ekweremadu, and Doctor Obinna Obeta.

The charge against the Ekweremadus

The Ekweremadus and the doctor are all charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

They were accused of conspiring with another family member Isaac Ekweremadu, to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old from Lagos to London to remove one of his kidneys.

Sonia has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time.

Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, and his wife Beatrice were arrested in the UK in June.

While Beatrice has been granted bail, Ekweremadu and Obeta are currently on remand.

The Ekweremadus: Sonia, Beatrice appear in court

It was gathered that Sonia is also on bail and appeared alongside her mother on Monday.

The defendants were due to enter their pleas, but this could not take place because of further legal arguments.

The trial has been brought forward from May to January 31, 2023. The Ekweremadus and Obeta will next appear in court on Friday, December 16.

Senator Ekweremadu’s daughter begs public for kidney, reveals why family members cannot help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sonia publicly appealed for kidney donation. The lawmaker’s daughter made the appeal in an Instagram post on Monday, September 12.

Sonia's appeal comes amid her parents' ordeal in the quest to save her.

She said further that she would not have had any cause to beg the public as her family members were willing to help her. However, medical examinations reveal that the disease is genetic and will likely reoccur if she gets a kidney from any of her family members.

