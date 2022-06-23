Special assistant to president Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has commended UK judicial system over its prompt trial of Ike Ekweremadu

Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has commended the UK judicial system for its immediate trial of Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

Onochie also said the trial should be a lesson for Nigeria's national judicial council (NJC), adding that when justice is served speedily, it will reduce animosity and anger in the country.

Ike Ekweremadu addressing the public Source: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

While reacting to the development on Thursday, June 23, in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, @Laurestar, Onochie called on the NJC to learn from the UK’s justice system and serve Nigerians the same way.

UK police arrests Ekweremadu

On Thursday, June 23, the UK’s metropolitan police's specialist crime unit said it was charging Ekweremadu and his wife with offences linked to allegations of organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu, who is representing Enugu west, has been in the Nigeria's senate since 2003 and served as deputy senate president for three consecutive times.

Onochie in her reaction said, “Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, have Been charged to court. No delay. No magomago. Instant justice. No faffing about.

“Our criminal justice system in Nigeria has lessons to learn. Speedy dispensation of justice would reduce animosity and anger.”

