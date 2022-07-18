Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has mourned the death of Kemi Nelson, who was a member of the governor's advisory council

Obasa, in his lamentation, said the state had lost a very bright light, adding that it was a big loss for Lagos and Nigeria at large

Kemi Nelson contested the Lagos central senatorial seat against Bola Tinubu in 1992, where he lost to the APC presidential candidate

The speaker of the Lagos state house of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the state has lost a "very bright light" with the demise of Kemi Nelson, who died at age 66.

Nelson was a former women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (South-West) and a member of the governor's advisory council in Lagos state.

Lagos state speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, mourns former Tinubu's challenger, Kemi Nelson Photo Credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Obasa cries as Kemi Nelson passes on

Obasa, in a statement on Monday, July 18, by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, made available to Legit.ng, her death was a big loss for the state, the party and Nigeria.

"The shock is indescribable. It is so huge and painful, one that will be difficult to heal for a long time. Indeed, we lost a very bright light that had always brought the desired radiance to our party.

Lagos speaker extols Kemi Nelson's passion for Lagos

The speaker described her as someone passionate about a better Lagos and Nigeria through democratic governance.

He prayed to God to strengthen every member of his family, friends and associates.

Short biography of Kemi Nelson

The late Kemi Nelson was the former executive director of the Nigeria social insurance trust fund (NSITF). She was a senatorial candidate in 1992, where she lost to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, in the 2023 general elections.

She joined the Alliance of Democracy (AD) in 1999 and served as commissioner for women's affairs and poverty alleviation under Tinubu's administration in Lagos state.

