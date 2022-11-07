A piece of news that would be termed an irreplaceable loss, is the death of a prominent northern lawmaker

A former member representing Kudan Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Danlami Dan Inna Likoro has been confirmed dead after a brief illness

Reacting, a family source who further confirmed the unfortunate incident noted that the lawmaker died on Sunday, November 6 after giving out his religious alms

A former legislator in Kaduna state, Danlami Dan Inna Likoro died shortly after distributing Zakat on Sunday. Photo credit: Abba Hussaini Kyaude

Source: Facebook

Until his death, Likoro was the PDP candidate contesting the same seat from the same area.

Kaduna state PDP governorship aspirant reacts

In his condolence message through his media aide, Shuaibu Gimi, the Kaduna state PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Isah Ashiru Kusan, described the ex-legislator as a seasoned politician.

H noted that the late Likoro contributed immensely to the development of the party and Kaduna state.

Ashiru noted that the late member, a committed party man and a firm believer in the principles of democracy, died at a time when the party is in dire need of his experience and contributions.

He thereby condoled the family and the PDP family in Kaduna State, especially the Kudan LG chapter.

Source: Legit.ng