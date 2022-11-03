The Hope Green Revolution, an ambitious and revolutionary means to contain the climate change in Imo state and beyond has been launched

To further boost the success of the initiative, Governor Hope Uzodimma directed all Imo sole administrators to plant 10,000 trees in their domain

The flag-off ceremony was an event of strategic stakeholders in climate finance, trade, investment, environment, health, transportation, among others

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has flagged-off the Hope Green Revolution and approved the holistic green strategies for a greener and new Imo, as the state officially goes green in November 2022 at Government House, Owerri.

In his address the the event, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Hope Green Revolution is an ambitious and revolutionary means to contain the climate change in the state and sub-Saharan Africa.

Gov Uzodimma flagged-off the Hope green revolution by planting a tree at Government House, Owerri. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

In bid to drive the Hope Green Revolution to a fruitful end, the Governor disclosed that he has directed all the sole administrators to plant 10,000 trees in the local governments, even as he urged all Imolites to plant and nurture trees in their respective environments.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of Numerix Development Limited, Engr. Babatunde Aina, highlighted the immediate take-off projects which are: Clean Cooking Technologies Deployment to be distributed and All-encompassing Retrofitting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others are innovative economic tree planting and nurturing, training and capacity building for green jobs creation and Imo state carbon credit train for improved economic prosperity – leaving no one behind.

According to Engr Aina, the Imo government had appointed and signed a joint venture partnership agreement for carbon credits, carbon finance, carbon revenues and carbon emissions Reduction with his company and Summit Innovative and Synergy Limited in Nigeria.

He said the initiative is under a Strategic Green Partnership Initiative, adding that the Hope Green Revolution has proven to be the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa as it is beyond planting trees.

The flag-off ceremony was an event of strategic stakeholders in climate finance, trade, investment, environment, health, sustainability, energy, transportation, carbon assets management, technology, climate innovation, green growth and other relevant sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

CODE announces winners of Ewah Eleri Climate Justice Fellowship

Meanwhile, leading civil society organisation, Connected Development (CODE) on Tuesday, November 1 announced the winners of the 2022 Ewah Eleri Climate Justice Fellowship.

The winners who were announced during a press conference will attend the 27th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change commencing on Sunday, November 6, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

CODE has been at the forefront of expanding the conversation on climate issues in Nigeria.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

Recall that in recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Edo, Delta, Taraba, Anambra, Kogi states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Source: Legit.ng