The residents and owners of the Kurudu police estate have staged protests at the entrance of the estate over growing security threats in the estate

The protest in their numbers alleged that the contractor of the estate was violating the building plans of the residential area and complained of a lack of basic amenities

The people of the estate said no less than 30 letters have been written to the IGP Usman Baba through the FCT commissioner of police, but there has not been any move to arrest robbery activities going on in the estate

FCT, Abuja - Amid terror alert rocking Abuja communities, residents of the Kurudu Police Estate in Abuja have staged a protest over what they described as intensified security threats by robbers, violation of the building plan and poor basic amenities.

According to The Nation, the protesters blocked the entrance of the police estate on Saturday, October 29. They prevented vehicular movement in and out of the estate to press home their demands.

They displayed placards with different inscriptions, calling for the immediate intervention of the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello and the inspector general of police (IGP), Usman Baba.

The protesters are also singing different songs of displeasure.

One of the protesters and vice chairman of the Kurudu police estate owners and residents association, Oregbesan Olalekan, said the residents had written about 30 letters to the IGP through the office of the FCT commissioner of police, but nothing has come out from them.

Olalekan disclosed that armed robbers are disturbing the people in the estate while alleging that the contractor is mishandling the estate affairs.

