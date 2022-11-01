The Nigerian government through its defence minister has requested prayers from its foreign partners instead of terror alerts

The minister, Bashir Magashi, was responding to inquiries on what the government is doing concerning heightened terror alerts

The alerts were issued by the American government and its British counterparts, causing panic in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

National Assembly - The minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, says Nigeria needs prayers from the United States government, not a terror alert.

Premium Times newspaper reports that Magashi made the comment on Tuesday, November 1 while responding to questions from members of the House of Representatives committee on defence during the 2023 budget hearing.

Minister Magashi says Nigeria needs prayers from its foreign partners and not terror alerts.

Source: Twitter

He stated that the terror alert issued by the US government was discussed at the security council meeting on Monday, October 31.

‘We need prayers’

The minister said:

“I think what we need is prayers from the United States, not giving us information that will make our citizens to be either confused or not being able to take appropriate action.”

He, however, acknowledged that there is “no smoke without fire,” and that the government is not ready to take chances.

He revealed that the intelligence agencies have provided information to guide the government on addressing the terror alert.

The minister also stated that the main strategy is to ensure vigilance and proactive measures against any possible attack.

Magashi further disclosed that the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has been directed to interface with the government of the US and others to ensure that such information in the future is given to the government directly, not citizens.

His words:

“Our minister of foreign affairs is taking that up to ensure that information of such nature is brought to the notice of the ministry before disseminating to the society.”

Pastor Adeboye says prayer is the best solution to Boko Haram insurgency

On his part, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says prayer remains the best option for peace in Nigeria and ending the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The respected cleric made the comment when he paid a courtesy visit to the Borno state deputy governor, Usman Kadafur, at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Thursday, October 27.

Adeboye said spiritual intervention was needed side by side the current anti terrorism efforts in order to defeat Boko Haram and other extremist groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security.

Governor Okowa charges religious bodies to pray for Nigeria

Similarly, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged religious bodies to embark on intercession for God to intervene in the myriads of challenges bedevilling Nigeria and the global economy.

Governor Okowa made the comment when he received a delegation of the national executive of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Okowa said that a lot of support was needed from the Christian bodies in tackling the problems of insecurity, unemployment, poverty and recession.

