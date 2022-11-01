The National Population Commission on Monday, October 31, officially launched its e-recruitment portal for the ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2023 national population and housing census.

The Punch reports that the commission's chairman, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said it is important for the NPC to have the best hands during the exercise.

In his remarks, Inuwa Jalingo, census manager, confirmed that the NPC is expected to receive over 25 million applications for the available jobs.

Jalingo noted that the process which would be competitive, reliable and transparent will ensure widespread applications from all over the localities in the country.

His words:

“The Commission adopts e-Recruitment portal to recruit ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This portal has been tested during Pre-test and Trial Census and has been greatly improved to serve a different category of ad-hoc staff.”

Top government agency makes strong appeal to IPOB ahead of planned census

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been urged to desist from disrupting the 2023 national census.

The call was made to the members and the leadership of the organisation by the National Population Commission.

The commission advised that it is only through accurate data collection from the census that the nation can plan for development.

Atiku criticises IPOB's sit-at-home, outlines plans to end Biafra agitation in southeast

In other news, the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party earlier said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region.

Atiku Abubakar promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed.

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of people's businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economic plan.

Source: Legit.ng