Ahead of the 2023 general elections, INEC has maintained its stand to deliver a free, fair and credible polls

In achieving this, the nation's electoral umpire has rejected calls to tamper with the 2023 elections sequence

INEC's representative, Festus Okoye noted that the commission will not share its constitutional and legal powers with any individual, group, or organisation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected calls for the re-ordering of the sequence of the 2023 general elections.

The national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, INEC, Festus Okoye made this known in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, October 30, The Punch reported.

A civil society group, Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, had on Saturday called on the commission to re-order the election sequence.

The group said the 2023 polls should start with the governorship elections, and not the presidential election as contained in INEC’s timetable,

The group further noted that the re-ordering of the election sequence is necessary to avoid any disruption that might arise from the conduct of the presidential poll.

INEC maintained its constitutional powers will not be shared

Responding, Okoye said:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission does not and will not on any account share its constitutional and legal powers with any individual, group, or organisation.”

2023 polls: "Nobody can hack our devices" - INEC boasts

In another development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that its electronic devices deployed for the 2023 elections cannot be hacked.

Jude Okwuonu, the administrative secretary of INEC in Anambra state, gave the assurance in a sensitisation workshop held for newsmen.

Emeka Nnaji, the head of department, ICT/VR, also spoke on the measures INEC has put in place to ensure hackers do not tamper with the devices.

2023 poll: Big headache, setback for INEC as police arrest man with 101 PVCs in top northern state

In another development, police authorities in Sokoto state said it has arrested a young man named Nasiru Idris with 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Idris, a resident of the Sabon Birni Local Government met his waterloo following credible information gotten by the Force.

The police urged residents of the area whose cards were either missing or stolen to come to the command headquarters and ascertain if theirs is among the PVCs recovered from the suspect.

