Mbazulike Amechi, the former minister of aviation and an elder statesman, has said that the cabals in Aso Rock are the ones frustrating the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu is a secessionist and the founder of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), fighting for the secession and independence of Southeast Nigeria

Amechi, said he led delegations of Igbo elders to demand the release of Kanu, Buhari gave his words, but the cabals in Aso Rock have been frustrating the release of the secessionist

Nnewi, Anambra - A second republic minister and an elder statesman, Mbazulike Amechi, has accused the Aso Rock Cabals of preventing President Muhammadu Buhari from taking the right decision on national issues.

The Punch reported that the former minister of Aviation said he has written a series of letters to Buhari on the country’s affairs, including Nnamdi Kanu.

The elder statesman revealed this in his country home, Ukpor, in Nnewi south local government area of Anambra state on Thursday, July 21.

Buhari promises to release Kanu when we visited him - Igbo leader

Amechi said he led the Igbo elders’ delegation to Buhari and requested the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, Buhari agreed and asked them to put the request on paper. He said,

“The people around the President are not allowing him to make rightful decisions and that is why the country is in a bad shape at the moment, but God is raising a new generation of leaders.”

Aso Rock cabals might have forced Buhari not to release Kanu - Amechi

He said he was still shocked after a series of letters he sent to Buhari, expecting him to take action, but nothing had been heard from him.

According to him, the president might have been forced against taking action on the letters by the cabals, who had vowed that Kanu would remain in prison.

He recalled how he wrote an application to pay a visit to Buhari shortly after Kanu was arrested, but the cabals did not show the president his letter until somebody met Buhari in Paris and asked if he saw the application in which he said “no”.

