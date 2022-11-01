The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has announced the suspension of all its political activities for one week following the demise of Adeleke Ifeanyi, the son of Afrobeats singer, Davido.

This decision was contained in a statement by the chairman of the caretaker committee in Osun, Adekunle Akindele, The Nation reports.

The party's leadership in Osun expressed sadness over the tragedy and prayed for divine consolation for the bereaved family.

The statement reads:

“Following the death of Ifeanyi, all party activities are hereby suspended to commiseration with the family of Adeleke.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Source: Legit.ng