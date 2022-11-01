BREAKING: Flights disrupted as aviation workers lock down Lagos airport terminal
Early morning flights were suspended while passengers were left stranded as aviation workers shut down the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), on Tuesday.
The aviation workers are protesting the sack of some of their members by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), The Cable reports.
