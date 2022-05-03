A mother and one Nigeria's renowned airline, Air Peace are at loggerheads over the airline's refusal to allow her one year old child to board its flight

The mother said the airline stopped her child from traveling to Dubai despite presenting the required documentation

The airline denied the woman's accusations, saying that it did so due to security reasons as the adult traveling with the child could not provide sufficient proof

A mother of a yet-to-be-identified one-year-old child has protested against Air Peace for stopping her child from boarding its flight to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Air Peace cited security concerns for its actions.

Mother angry as Air Peace from stopping one year old from boarding flight

The Punch reports that trouble began when the airline tweeted a message to its passengers asking them to prepare for a takeoff.

Mother throws airline under the sink

The angry mother, in a quick response, accused the airline of stopping her son from going to Dubai via the airline.

With the account name, Youssouf Rukhayyat, the woman said the airline’s staff told her the child will not be allowed to board because he was underage, despite showing that the child is not travelling unaccompanied.

In her tweet, she said that she had a very bad experience with the airline and with an official simply known as Ann at the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos.

She said the airline refused to allow her son to board the flight, saying he is too young to travel when he was not going alone

Not, she is lying, Air Peace says

“He was accompanied by an adult (family relative) with all the necessary documents (international passport, Emirates Identity card and a letter of authorisation) including the parents’ copy of international passports and an Emirates ID. Why would she deny him without any good reason? She was adamant, the angry mother said.

The airline responded to the woman’s allegations, through its Public Relations Officer, Stanley Olisa and said that the adult and the child were not allowed to travel due to security concerns, saying the passenger could provide the needed documents.

