There was mild drama at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following the discovery of a corpse found in the runway

This however affected the activities of the day as the airport was shut temporarily and the flights diverted

Meanwhile, international flights were prevented from landing and taking off from the airport’s international terminal

The international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was temporarily shut in the early hours of Thursday, May 19, after the mangled body of a dead man was found on Runway 18R of the nation’s flagship airport.

The identity of the corpse could not be ascertained, The Punch reports.

Also, it could not be established whether the dead man was knocked down by an aircraft taking off or landing on the runway.

Passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Airport officials react

According to airport officials, the runway was temporarily shut down while a team of officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force evacuated the corpse from the runway.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Activities on hold

During the temporary shutdown of the runway, international flights were affected.

Among the flights that could not land due to the shutdown was an Ethiopian Airlines flight 3907, a Boeing 77F aircraft with registration number ETAVN, coming from Lome, Togo to Lagos, Nigeria.

The flight was later diverted back to Lome after holding for a while.

Where the corpse was found

Airport officials said the corpse was suddenly found on Runway 18R during a routine runway inspection by FAAN personnel.

The officials were said to have reported a corpse on the runway around the cargo area.

The spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs. Faithful Avokerie Hope-Ivbaz, could not immediately confirm the incident, saying she had yet to be briefed on the development.

Also, the police public relations officer, airport command, Mr Olayinka Ojelade, said he had yet to get the requited signal on the incident.

Mother protests as Air Peace stops one year old Boy from boarding Dubai-bound flight

A mother of a yet-to-be-identified one-year-old child has protested against Air Peace for stopping her child from boarding its flight to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Air Peace cited security concerns for its actions.

It was reported that trouble began when the airline tweeted a message to its passengers asking them to prepare for a takeoff.

Six Nigerian airlines form alliance, become Spring Alliance

Recall that Legit.ng has reported that In what can be described by industry experts as a deft move by Nigerian airlines, five operators have mutually agreed to support each other in the aviation ecosystem.

Air Peace, Azman Air, United Nigeria Airline, Arike Air, Aero Contractors and Max Air, all have announced the berth of Spring Alliance with the aim of supporting each other’s operations to exceed the expectations of passengers, according to reports by The Nation.

Allen Onyema, Air Peace Chairman and said the Spring Alliance for the welfare of customers of the airlines which use the airlines.

Source: Legit.ng