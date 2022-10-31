Commuters on Lagos roads were stranded on Monday morning as commercial drivers in the state began a one-week warning strike

The development has held many businesses to random as business owners could not get buses to carry out their daily business activities

The drivers, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, boycotted Lagos road over what they described as extortion and harassment from Agbero

Ikeja, Lagos - On Monday, October 31, Lagos State witnessed a never before situation as commercial drivers in the state embarked on a one-week warning strike.

The development has kept many commuters in the state stranded at different bus stops as they could not find busses to their destinations to go on with their businesses as it is Monday morning.

Why Lagos drivers are protesting?

The situation was shared in pictures by The Punch on its verified Twitter page on Monday morning.

The drivers, under the umbrella of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, boycotted Lagos road over what they described as extortion and harassment from a transport union popularly known as Agbero in the state

The transport union works under the aegis of the state's motor parks and garage management, under the chairmanship of a popular leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

See the pictures below:

