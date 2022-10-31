President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with security chiefs over the recent terror attack threat and travel advisories issued by governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Ireland and other nations.

The meeting between the president and the service chiefs, Premium Times reports is to further review and strengthen the nation’s security network.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed-door meeting with all the service chiefs. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

It was gathered that President Buhari had called off some of his official engagements including the inauguration of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation complex to preside over the emergency security meeting with the service chiefs.

The meeting, Legit.ng gathered is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Some of the key personalities in attendance are the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (retired).

Others are, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.

Abuja terror threat: FCT Authority makes fresh strategic move to keep residents safe

Residents of Abuja have been assured of their security despite the recent terror threat advisory issued by the US and the UK.

The FCT security committee after its meeting also barred vigilante groups in the territory from carrying any form of prohibited firearms.

The vigilante group while they are allowed to arrest anyone who violates the law, the operatives cannot embark on any operation without the involvement of the FCT police.

Terror attack threat: Coalition urges US, UK to be more circumspect in issuing security advisories

The recent security threat alert from the United States of America and the United Kingdom has elicited various reactions.

The two countries have also been urged to be more circumspect in issuing their security advisories across Nigeria.

The call was made by the Coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity on Thursday, October 27.

