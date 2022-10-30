Residents of Abuja have been assured of their security despite the recent terror threat advisory issued by the US and the UK

The FCT security committee after its meeting also barred vigilante groups in the territory from carrying any form of prohibited firearms

The vigilante group while they are allowed to make arrest anyone who violates the law, they cannot embark on any operation without the involvement of the FCT police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Committee on Sunday, October 30, announced the introduction of a Code of Conduct barring members of the Vigilante groups from operating in the various communities in the territory with prohibited firearms.

The director of information and communication of the FCT, Muhammad Sule, said the newly established Code of Conduct for the group also prohibits the vigilante groups from carrying out any operation without the presence of the police or the express approval of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in their jurisdiction.

Vigilantes operating within the FCT have been prohibited from carrying firearms or operating without the presence of the police. Photo: Muhammad Bello

However, members of the vigilante were permitted to possess and use weapons for self-defence or other lawful purposes as allowed by the DPO.

Sule said:

”These were some of the decisions reached by the FCT Security Committee at its 11th meeting, presided over by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

”Similarly, the new code required that any member of the group, who recovers a hazardous weapon from a criminal suspect is expected to keep a detailed account and report to the police for further investigation.”

In addition, he said that the security committee of the FCT, however, permitted the vigilante group to arrest anyone who violated the laws of the land as allowed under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

His words:

”It agreed that any community desirous of establishing a vigilante group should apply and obtain the approval of the DPO within the locality.

”On the recruitment of members of the group, the FCT Security Committee, which is the highest decision-making body on security matters, resolved that the process must be supervised by the Community Accountability Forum (CAF) /Security Committee of the community concerned.

”The CAF is to ensure a fair representation of all segments of society and avoid religious, political, and ethnic persuasion.”

