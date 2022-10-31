The Kogi government has made some allegations against Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a statement released by the state's commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government called on security agencies to invite Natasha for questioning over what it described as romance with one Safiu claimed to be one of the terrorists behind the attack on Owo Catholic Church, PM News reports.

The Kogi government called for Natasha's arrest

Even more, the government said Safiu has been linked to the dastardly attack on the Kuje Correctional Center apart from military formations in the state and beyond.

The government is of the view that Natasha had exhibited a lot of actions that endanger the state.

It said that fact that the PDP has claimed that Safiu is one of its members, substantiates the claim that the party is linked with his evil acts.

Part of the statement reads:

“It is worrisome for the PDP that Natasha represents to come out openly to identify with Safiu, a terror suspect that is linked to the bloody attack on a church in Owo that led to the death of scores of worshippers.

“It was a thing of relief to the people of Kogi Central that security agencies were able to apprehend their Chief Tormentor. Criminality doesn’t know political party. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated as such.

“The fact that they (PDP) claimed Safiu was their party member is an admission of strong links to him and his nefarious and deadly activities. As an administration, we are witnessing a surge in criminality in Kogi Central. Available data shows that Kogi Central today accounts for 51.2% of the total crime rate in Kogi State. With the billions of naira we have invested in strengthening our security architecture that has guaranteed peace in the state, we will not accept a revert into the days of bloodbaths.

“We call on security agencies to arrest defenders of terrorists and ask them their levels of involvement. No matter how smart they think they are, they cannot beat our robust security architecture.”

“Do they have a contract with some terrorist groups to distabilize the state? Are they afraid that Safiu and other arrested terrorists will expose their dirty and bloody deals? What do they know about some terror cells in Kogi Central? They need to provide answers."

